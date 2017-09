KABUL (Reuters) - Medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said its hospital in the Afghan city of Kunduz was badly damaged, three staff were killed and 30 staff were unaccounted for after overnight bombing.“We are deeply shocked by the attack, the killing of our staff and patients and the heavy toll it has inflicted on healthcare in Kunduz,” MSF said in a statement.

