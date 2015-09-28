FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan Taliban say forces take northern city headquarters, marching on airport
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 2:39 PM / 2 years ago

Afghan Taliban say forces take northern city headquarters, marching on airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban said on Monday its fighters had seized the provincial government headquarters in the northern city of Kunduz and were moving toward the main airport where some government officials had fled.

“With capturing of police compound and governor’s office in Kunduz, the whole province fell to our hands and our fighters are now advancing toward the airport,” the Islamist militant movement’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on his Twitter account.

A senior government official confirmed that the provincial headquarters had fallen to the insurgents, who launched a surprise attack at dawn and quickly swept through the city.

Dozens of Afghan special forces have been flown into Kunduz airport on a C-130 aircraft and were preparing to launch a counter-attack to retake the city, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
