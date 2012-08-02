FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan forces thwart insurgent attack on Kabul
August 2, 2012 / 4:52 AM / in 5 years

Afghan forces thwart insurgent attack on Kabul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan security forces killed at least eight insurgents during an early morning raid in Kabul on Thursday, with authorities saying they had thwarted a Taliban mass attack on the capital after a seven-hour gun battle.

Soldiers from Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), launched the raid in darkness, entering a building about an hour after midnight in Kabul’s Pul-e Charkhi district which the insurgents were using as a base.

“We have already killed eight insurgents and also seized explosives. They aimed to enter a building in Kabul and launch a combined attack on security forces, government offices or offices belonging to foreigners,” an NDS spokesman told Reuters.

The Taliban issued a statement denying that Thursday’s operation was against their fighters, although the insurgents often play down their defeats and inflate successes.

Taliban militants launched a big attack in central Kabul on April 15, occupying a high-rise construction site and pounding the city’s diplomatic and business centre with rocket-propelled grenades and small-arms fire until they were killed.

On June 22, Afghan security forces fought a day-long battle with militants after a Taliban attack on a lakeside hotel on the outskirts of Kabul.

But security forces and NATO-led foreign troops say the sporadic attacks do not point to weaknesses in Afghan forces and intelligence ahead of a withdrawal by most foreign combat troops to be completed by 2014.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Rob Taylor; Editing by Robert Birsel

