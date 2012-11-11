FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attacker in Afghan army uniform kills NATO soldier
November 11, 2012 / 2:38 PM / in 5 years

Attacker in Afghan army uniform kills NATO soldier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - An attacker wearing an Afghan army uniform killed a member of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in the south of Afghanistan on Sunday, the force said.

At least 57 members of ISAF Have been killed in so-called insider attacks this year, undermining trust between coalition and Afghan forces as NATO prepares to withdraw most combat troops by the end of 2014.

“An individual in an Afghan National Army uniform turned his weapon against ISAF service members, killing one,” an ISAF spokesman said, declining to give the victim’s nationality.

Reporting by Daniel Magnowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens

