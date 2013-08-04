FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prominent lawyer wounded in bombing in Afghanistan's east: police
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 4, 2013 / 7:48 AM / in 4 years

Prominent lawyer wounded in bombing in Afghanistan's east: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Afghan policemen inspect vehicles wreckage at the site of a roadside bomb explosion in Jalalabad, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A lawyer who prosecuted Taliban militants was seriously wounded by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan’s east on Sunday, police said, a day after a deadly attack on the Indian consulate in the same city.

The attacks underscored a recent trend of assaults by insurgents against foreign targets, as well as institutions perceived to be backed by the West.

Another 16 people were wounded in Sunday’s attack, some seriously. The bomb was detonated by remote control, said deputy provincial police chief Masoom Khan Hashimi, who also said the attackers had not yet been identified.

The lawyer, Abdul Qayyum, is well-known in Jalalabad for his work prosecuting Taliban fighters, with insurgents attacking his family several times recently.

An Afghan policeman inspects vehicle wreckage at the site of a roadside bomb explosion in Jalalabad, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

His brother was killed three months ago, while Qayyum survived an attempt on his life shortly afterwards. Seriously wounded, Qayyum was taken to a nearby hospital and was still conscious, Hashimi said.

Attacks against the judiciary and other government institutions which insurgents say are propped up by the West increased by 76 percent in the first six months of this year, according to a recent UN report.

The Taliban denied responsibility for Saturday’s attack on the Indian consulate that killed nine people.

Such attacks have reinforced fears that a bloody regional power struggle could play out in Afghanistan once most foreign troops leave by the end of 2014.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have long jockeyed for power in Afghanistan and many observers see the struggle intensifying as NATO-led troops leave and hand security responsibility back to often under-prepared Afghan forces.

Reporting by Rafiq Shirzad; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.