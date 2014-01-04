Afghan Taliban claim attack on NATO convoy in Kabul

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the site of an explosion in Kabul January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on a military convoy belonging to the NATO-led ISAF security force in Kabul on Saturday, striking at the heart of the capital but without causing any casualties.

Security sources said the bomb had targeted a military convoy near Camp Eggers, an ISAF base in the diplomatic quarter of the capital close to both the German and Italian embassies.

Reuters reporters heard sirens and helicopters flying overhead, and a loudspeaker announcement ordered troops at the base to load their weapons and take up defensive positions.

The NATO-led force said only that there had been “an improvised explosive device detonation in the vicinity of Camp Eggers”, but that no casualties had resulted.

The Taliban, who frequently exaggerate the scale of their attacks, claimed in an emailed statement to have inflicted losses.

In a separate incident on Saturday, however, one ISAF soldier was killed in the east of the country by a suicide attack. The force did not disclose the victim’s nationality.

There was also another explosion in the capital on Saturday.

“There was a small mine ... placed by enemies of Afghanistan, but no casualties,” a police spokesman said.