FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan Taliban claim attack on NATO convoy in Kabul
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2014 / 4:17 PM / 4 years ago

Afghan Taliban claim attack on NATO convoy in Kabul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the site of an explosion in Kabul January 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on a military convoy belonging to the NATO-led ISAF security force in Kabul on Saturday, striking at the heart of the capital but without causing any casualties.

Security sources said the bomb had targeted a military convoy near Camp Eggers, an ISAF base in the diplomatic quarter of the capital close to both the German and Italian embassies.

Reuters reporters heard sirens and helicopters flying overhead, and a loudspeaker announcement ordered troops at the base to load their weapons and take up defensive positions.

The NATO-led force said only that there had been “an improvised explosive device detonation in the vicinity of Camp Eggers”, but that no casualties had resulted.

The Taliban, who frequently exaggerate the scale of their attacks, claimed in an emailed statement to have inflicted losses.

In a separate incident on Saturday, however, one ISAF soldier was killed in the east of the country by a suicide attack. The force did not disclose the victim’s nationality.

There was also another explosion in the capital on Saturday.

“There was a small mine ... placed by enemies of Afghanistan, but no casualties,” a police spokesman said.

Reporting by Jessica Donati and Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.