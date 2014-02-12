FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two American soldiers killed in Afghan 'insider' attack: officials
February 12, 2014 / 5:53 PM / 4 years ago

Two American soldiers killed in Afghan 'insider' attack: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Men in Afghan army uniforms turned their weapons on American forces in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing two U.S. soldiers and wounding four others, officials said.

An Afghan Interior Ministry official said the shooting took place in Kapisa province, just north of the capital, Kabul.

The NATO-led coalition confirmed two foreign soldiers had been shot dead, but did not specify their nationality.

Two U.S. defense officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said both victims were Americans.

Four American soldiers were also wounded, one of the U.S. officials said.

It was the first such “insider” attack this year. There were ten such incidents last year, resulting in the deaths of 15 members of the ISAF international security forces, according to Reuters’ totals.

The attacks led the NATO-led force to briefly suspend all joint activities, a cornerstone of its mission in Afghanistan.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Jessica Donati, additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington; editing by Sonya Hepinstall, Chizu Nomiyama and G Crosse

