Taliban attack kills 19 Afghan soldiers in eastern Afghanistan
#World News
February 23, 2014 / 6:53 AM / 4 years ago

Taliban attack kills 19 Afghan soldiers in eastern Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan Taliban attacked an army outpost in eastern Kunar province early on Sunday, the Afghan government said, killing 19 soldiers in what appeared to be the most deadly assault on security forces in months.

Defence Ministry spokesman Zahir Azimi, in a posting on his Twitter feed, said 19 soldiers were killed, and two wounded, in Kunar’s Ghaziabad district.

Abdul Ghani Musamem, spokesman for the provincial governor, said seven soldiers were captured by the Taliban in the attack in a remote, mountainous area near the border with Pakistan.

He said Afghan forces had launched an operation to try to free the captured soldiers. The Defence Ministry did not immediately confirm the report of captured soldiers.

In a statement provided to media organizations, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reporting By Mohammad Anwar, Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Missy Ryan; Editing by Robert Birsel and Ron Popeski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
