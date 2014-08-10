FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber targets foreign troops in Kabul, four civilians killed
August 10, 2014 / 9:13 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomber targets foreign troops in Kabul, four civilians killed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide car bomber targeted a convoy of foreign forces in the capital Kabul on Sunday, killing at least four Afghan civilians, including children, and wounding dozens, Afghan security officials said.

The attacker detonated his vehicle in a busy part of western Kabul, said interior ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi. Two children and one woman were among the dead, a police statement said, while some 35 others were wounded.

Local TV footage showed at least one ISAF military vehicle was slightly damaged in the attack. A spokesman for the NATO-led force in the country said they were looking into the incident but did not comment on the details.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Tuesday, a U.S. general was killed and over a dozen others were wounded when an Afghan soldier turned his gun on their delegation. He was the highest ranking U.S. official to be killed in action overseas since the war in Vietnam.

Reporting by Kabul Bureau, Writing by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Jessica Donati and Jeremy Laurence

