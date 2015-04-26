Taliban kill second police chief from same Afghan province

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed responsibility for the second assassination of a police chief in Afghanistan in six weeks.

”Last night ... the acting police chief Uruzgan and a bodyguard were killed by two infiltrated Mujahdeen,” Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, a spokesman for the Taliban, said on his official Twitter account.

Gulab Khan, the acting police chief of Uruzgan province, was shot and killed by a fellow officer, provincial governor Amanullah Timori told Reuters.

“The policeman is detained and an investigation is ongoing,” Timori said. The arrested officer was a member of the criminal investigation department.

Gulab Khan had been acting police chief since his predecessor, Matiullah Khan, was killed in a suicide attack while visiting the Afghan capital Kabul in mid-March. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for that attack as well.

The Taliban have sometimes claimed that insider attacks reflect their ability to infiltrate the enemy, but Afghan and coalition forces say incidents more often arise over misunderstandings or arguments.

An Afghan soldier opened fire on U.S. soldiers in eastern Nangarhar province in early April, killing one American. The shooter himself was also killed and two Afghan soldiers were wounded in the shootout.