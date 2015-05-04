Suicide bomber targets Afghan civil servants' bus in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide car bomber targeted a bus carrying Afghan civil servants on their way to work in the capital on Monday, killing one civilian and wounding 15 people, officials said.

Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack in the west of Kabul.

Violence has continued in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of most foreign forces last year, with civilians frequent victims.

Witnesses said the bomber in a sedan detonated his explosives early in the morning as the large white bus carrying employees of the attorney general’s office passed.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior said one person was killed and 15 were wounded.

Last year, a record number of more than 10,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the war, the United Nations says.