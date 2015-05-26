Taliban suicide bombers attack Afghan court killing two

KABUL (Reuters) - Taliban suicide bombers attacked a court in Wardak province on Tuesday, killing two police officers before being shot dead as they entered the compound, the police chief said.

The police officers were killed when one of the bombers detonated his vest at the first entrance. Wardak province is about an hour’s drive west of the capital.

”Two bombers managed to enter the compound, but our security forces were prepared and shot them dead before they reached the second entrance,” Wardak police chief Khalil Andarabi said.

The Afghan police force also suffered losses in eastern Paktika province, where eight officers were killed in a Taliban ambush overnight, the deputy governor said on Tuesday.

This followed a series of deadly attacks in southern Helmand province, where Afghan forces continued to battle the Taliban in districts that British and American troops spent years fighting to secure.

At least 14 police officers and seven army servicemen were killed in clashes at checkpoints in Now Zad district on Monday, according to local officials.

The casualties included Now Zad’s deputy police chief, provincial council member Attaullah Afghan said.