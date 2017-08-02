FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO-led coalition confirms casualties from attack on convoy in Afghanistan
August 2, 2017 / 8:47 AM / a few seconds ago

NATO-led coalition confirms casualties from attack on convoy in Afghanistan

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a convoy of international troops near the airport in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Wednesday, a security official said, and the NATO-led military coalition confirmed there were casualties.

"We are working to gather additional information as quickly as possible and will release more details as appropriate," the coalition said in a statement.

The airport in Kandahar is home to a major military base for international troops helping Afghan security forces.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Nick Macfie

