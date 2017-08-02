FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two U.S. troops killed in attack on convoy in Afghanistan
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 8:47 AM / in an hour

Two U.S. troops killed in attack on convoy in Afghanistan

1 Min Read

U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide attack in Kandahar province.Ahmad Nadeem

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. troops were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday when their convoy came under attack in Kandahar province, Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said. He did not immediately provide further information.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that a suicide bomber drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the convoy near the Kandahar airport, home to a major military base for international troops helping Afghan security forces in their battle against the Taliban insurgency.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

