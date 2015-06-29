Taliban ambush kills 11 soldiers in western Afghanistan

HERAT, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Taliban militants ambushed a convoy of army forces in western Afghanistan, killing 11 soldiers, the government said on Monday, as the insurgents step up attacks after the withdrawal of most international forces last year.

An army logistics supply unit came under heavy Taliban fire on Sunday in Karokh district of Herat, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that 11 troopers were killed.

A spokesman for the 207 Zafar military corps, Najibullah Najibi, said the fighting lasted five hours, with 11 soldiers and six Taliban killed.

Afghan security forces have suffered a high number of casualties since the Taliban stepped up attacks across the country since the start of their spring offensive.

Most foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan when NATO combat operations against the Taliban ended last year.