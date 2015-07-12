FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide car bomb kills 25 in east Afghanistan near U.S. base
#World News
July 12, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

Suicide car bomb kills 25 in east Afghanistan near U.S. base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb killed 25 people and wounded 10 in southeastern Afghanistan close to a U.S. base on Sunday, police said.

The attack took place close to a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city of Khost where several cars had been stopped, Khost police chief Faizullah Ghairat said.

The U.S. military said none of its personnel were hurt.

The base at Camp Chapman, once used by the CIA to help oversee strikes against Taliban and al Qaeda targets, suffered one of the worst attacks in CIA history in late 2009, when seven intelligence officers were killed by an al Qaeda operative that Americans thought had been “de-radicalized”.

Reporting by Elyas Wahdat in Khost and Hamid Shalizi in Kabul; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
