Suicide car bomb kills 25 in east Afghanistan near U.S. base

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb killed 25 people and wounded 10 in southeastern Afghanistan close to a U.S. base on Sunday, police said.

The attack took place close to a checkpoint on the outskirts of the city of Khost where several cars had been stopped, Khost police chief Faizullah Ghairat said.

The U.S. military said none of its personnel were hurt.

The base at Camp Chapman, once used by the CIA to help oversee strikes against Taliban and al Qaeda targets, suffered one of the worst attacks in CIA history in late 2009, when seven intelligence officers were killed by an al Qaeda operative that Americans thought had been “de-radicalized”.