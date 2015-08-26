FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Afghan men in military uniform kill two foreign troops
#World News
August 26, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Afghan men in military uniform kill two foreign troops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (Reuters) - Two men wearing the uniform of Afghan security forces on Wednesday opened fire on NATO troops in the country’s south, killing two before the attackers were shot dead, the foreign forces said.

Violence has increased sharply across Afghanistan since foreign forces formally ended their combat mission last year, leaving a small contingent of about 12,000 NATO troops to train Afghan forces against a Taliban insurgency.

The foreign forces heading the Resolute Support mission said the incident took place in the restive province of Helmand, where government forces are frequently targeted by militant attacks.

“Two Resolute Support service members died early this morning, when two individuals wearing Afghan National Defense and Security Forces uniforms opened fire on their vehicle,” the alliance said in a statement.

The statement did not give further information on the exact location of the incident and nationalities of those killed, but most foreign forces operating in Helmand are American.

A regional official said the incident involved two apparent Afghan special forces firing on their allies at the former Camp Bastion, a major base handed over to Afghan forces last year.

Reporting by Mohammad Stanekzai and Hamid Shalizi, Editing by Clarence Fernandez

