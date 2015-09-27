FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attack on Afghan soccer match kills nine, wounds over 50
September 27, 2015 / 5:27 PM / 2 years ago

Attack on Afghan soccer match kills nine, wounds over 50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide attack at a football match in southeast Afghanistan on Sunday killed at least nine people and wounded more than 50, Afghan officials said.

The attack took place in southeastern Paktika province, on the border with Pakistan. Details were not immediately clear.

The explosion was caused by either a car or motorcycle bomb, local officials said, and probably targeted local government officials watching the match.

A similar attack last year at a volleyball match killed at least 50 people in the same province.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Since the withdrawal of most foreign troops from Afghanistan last year, the Afghan security forces have been fighting the Islamist militant Taliban with only limited support.

The Taliban was ousted by a U.S.-led coalition in 2001 and has been waging an increasingly violent insurgency for over a decade.

Reporting by Samiullah Paiwand, additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi; writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
