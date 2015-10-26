FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Roadside bomb in Afghanistan kills two guards for human rights group
October 26, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Roadside bomb in Afghanistan kills two guards for human rights group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Two security guards working for the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission were killed in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday when a roadside bomb blew up as their vehicle passed, a police official said.

The provincial head of the AIHRC, which monitors human rights in Afghanistan, was in the vehicle when the bomb detonated, Nangarhar police spokesman Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal said.

“He survived but unfortunately two of his bodyguards were killed and two wounded. It is still unclear if he was the target,” he said.

Nicholas Haysom, head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, condemned the attack, the latest in a wave that has intensified this year as the insurgency against the Western-backed government in Kabul has spread.

“The climate of fear created by such attacks threatens vital human rights work carried out throughout Afghanistan,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Kevin Liffey

