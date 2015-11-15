FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide attack on foreign convoy in Afghanistan kills one: police
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 15, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Suicide attack on foreign convoy in Afghanistan kills one: police

Smoke bellows after a suicide car bomb blast attacked a military convoy in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, Afghanistan November 15, 2015.REUTERS/Abdul Malik

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber targeted a convoy of foreign forces just outside the city of Lashkar Gah in the volatile southern Afghan province of Helmand, killing one civilian and wounding 12 others, local officials said on Sunday.

Afghan security forces have been fighting Taliban insurgents for weeks in the area around Lashkar Gah and in surrounding districts. The widening insurgency has escalated since foreign forces ended most combat operations last year.

International forces still provide training and other assistance and a limited number of U.S. troops are engaged in counter-terrorism operations. But there was no immediate confirmation from NATO’s Resolute Support mission in Kabul of an attack on any of its vehicles.

“A convoy of three foreign forces vehicles was coming to the city from Marjah when targeted by a suicide bomber driving a car,” said Omar Zawak, a spokesman for the Helmand governor’s office, citing information from local police.

He said one of the vehicles caught fire causing casualties.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Digby Lidstone

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.