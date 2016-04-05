FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suicide bomber kills six civilians north of Afghan capital
April 5, 2016 / 10:34 AM / a year ago

Suicide bomber kills six civilians north of Afghan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHARIKAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up near a school north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, killing at least six people, officials said.

Twenty-six people including three children were wounded in the blast, said Wahid Sediqqi, a spokesman for the governor of Parwan province.

“He carried out the attack on poor civilians to spread fear among the people but they will never achieve anything by such brutality,” Sediqqi said.

There was no claim of responsibility.

The Taliban, fighting to oust foreign forces and topple the U.S.-backed government, have stepped up their insurgency since most foreign troops withdrew from Afghanistan at the end of 2014.

On Feb. 22, a Taliban suicide bomber killed 14 people and wounded 11 at a clinic in the same district. The bomber’s target in that attack was a police commander.

Reporting by Qeyam Shams; Writing by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Robert Birsel

