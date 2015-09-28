FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taliban free hundreds of fighters from Afghan jail in north
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

Taliban free hundreds of fighters from Afghan jail in north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents broke into the main prison in Afghanistan’s northern city of Kunduz on Monday, freeing hundreds of fellow Islamist fighters hours after militants captured much of the city, two security officials said.

Armed with rocket-propelled grenades, Taliban militants overwhelmed security guards at the jail in Kunduz city center, according to two officials there who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Government reinforcements were on their way to try to prevent the city from falling entirely to the Taliban, according to the provincial deputy governor, who spoke from the city airport after fleeing his office.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.