Taliban claim responsibility for suicide attack in Kabul
October 5, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Taliban claim responsibility for suicide attack in Kabul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed responsibility for what it said was a suicide attack against an intelligence center in Kabul on Monday, shortly after explosions and gunfire were heard in a western area of the Afghan capital.

Earlier an Afghan security source said two gunmen had attacked the house of a tribal elder in Kabul and an adjacent building belonging to a former governor of the southern Helmand province.

At least two explosions and gunfire were heard during the attack, which took place after nightfall. It was unclear if there were any casualties.

Local media reported that power had been cut in the area and that families were being evacuated.

The attack came days after the Taliban captured the northern provincial capital of Kunduz in one of its biggest military victories in 14 years of conflict.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
