FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan leader postpones Sri Lanka visit over killing of soldiers
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 23, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Afghan leader postpones Sri Lanka visit over killing of soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Hamid Karzai postponed on Sunday a planned visit to Sri Lanka over the killing of 19 Afghan soldiers in an assault by Taliban militants.

“The Afghan president is saddened by this tragic incident, and therefore he postponed today’s official trip to Sri Lanka,” Karzai’s office said in a statement.

The government also confirmed that six soldiers were missing after the attack in the eastern province of Kunar, long a stronghold of Taliban, al Qaeda and other militants. Earlier, a spokesman for the governor of Kunar said that seven soldiers had been captured by the Taliban in the attack.

Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Missy Ryan; Editnig by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.