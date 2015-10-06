FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

MSF says U.S., Afghan remarks on Kunduz point to war crime

Afghan (MSF) surgeons work inside a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital after an air strike in the city of Kunduz, Afghanistan in this October 3, 2015 MSF handout photo. REUTERS/Medecins Sans Frontieres/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday that it was working under the assumption that the deadly bombing of its hospital in the Afghan city of Kunduz at the weekend was a “war crime”.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has promised a full investigation into whether the American military was involved in the strike on the hospital, that killed 22 people, but warned it would take time to gather information.

Dr. Joanne Liu, president of MSF International, said in a statement: “Statements from the Afghanistan government have claimed that Taliban forces were using the hospital to fire on Coalition forces. These statements imply that Afghan and US forces working together decided to raze to the ground a fully functioning hospital, which amounts to an admission of a war crime.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
