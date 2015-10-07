After Obama apology, MSF still wants independent investigation of Kunduz: statement

(Reuters) - The president of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said she has received President Barack Obama’s apology over the U.S. military strike on the charity’s hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, but still wants an independent investigation.

“We reiterate our ask that the U.S. government consent to an independent investigation led by the International Humanitarian Fact-Finding Commission to establish what happened in Kunduz, how it happened, and why it happened,” said Dr. Joanne Liu, international president of the group, also known as Doctors Without Borders.

Obama called Liu on Wednesday to apologize for the strike, which the United States has called a tragic mistake, the White House said.