Aid group phoned NATO, U.S. officials as bombs hit Afghan hospital for nearly an hour

KABUL (Reuters) - Medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said frantic staff phoned military officials at NATO in Kabul and Washington as bombs rained on their hospital in the Afghan city on Kunduz for nearly an hour, the aid group said.

The first bomb landed at 2:10 a.m. and MSF staff called NATO in officials in Kabul at 2:19 a.m. and military officials in Washington a few minutes later, and the bombing continued until 3:13 a.m., an MSF official said, asking not to be identified saying that a statement will be released shortly.