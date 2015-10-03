FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aid group phoned NATO, U.S. officials as bombs hit Afghan hospital for nearly an hour
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2015 / 1:14 PM / 2 years ago

Aid group phoned NATO, U.S. officials as bombs hit Afghan hospital for nearly an hour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres said frantic staff phoned military officials at NATO in Kabul and Washington as bombs rained on their hospital in the Afghan city on Kunduz for nearly an hour, the aid group said.

The first bomb landed at 2:10 a.m. and MSF staff called NATO in officials in Kabul at 2:19 a.m. and military officials in Washington a few minutes later, and the bombing continued until 3:13 a.m., an MSF official said, asking not to be identified saying that a statement will be released shortly.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.