MSF wants humanitarian commission activated to probe Kunduz bombing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) on Wednesday called for the International Humanitarian Fact-Finding Commission to be activated for the first time since its 1991 creation to investigate the deadly U.S. air strike on an Afghan hospital.

“The tool exists and it is time it was activated for this purpose” of investigating the air strikes on Saturday in Kunduz, Jason Cone, executive director of MSF in the United States told reporters.