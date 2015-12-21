FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House expresses condolences to families of six U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan
#World News
December 21, 2015 / 10:34 PM / 2 years ago

White House expresses condolences to families of six U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House expressed its condolences to the families of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on Monday and said the United States remains committed to supporting the Afghan people and their government.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and their loved ones,” the White House said in a statement. 

The six Americans were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorbike struck their patrol near Bagram air base, a U.S. official said, in the latest high-profile attack claimed by Taliban insurgents.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

