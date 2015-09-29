FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. voices confidence in Afghan forces after Kunduz 'setback'
September 29, 2015 / 6:39 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. voices confidence in Afghan forces after Kunduz 'setback'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed confidence in Afghan security forces as they battled Taliban fighters to regain control of the northern city of Kunduz.

“Obviously this is a setback for the Afghan security forces. But we’ve seen them respond in recent weeks and months to the challenges they’ve faced. And they’re doing the same thing in Kunduz right now,” Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told a news briefing.

The sudden fall of Kunduz on Monday was a major blow to the government of President Ashraf Ghani, which marked its first year in power on Tuesday, and raised questions over how ready Afghan forces were to tackle the Islamist insurgency alone.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler

