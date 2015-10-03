FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. rights chief says Afghan bombing may be war crime
October 3, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. rights chief says Afghan bombing may be war crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An airstrike that killed at least 16 people in hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Saturday was “utterly tragic, inexcusable, and possibly even criminal,” the U.N. human rights chief said.

“This deeply shocking event should be promptly, thoroughly and independently investigated and the results should be made public,” Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein said in a statement. 

“The seriousness of the incident is underlined by the fact that, if established as deliberate in a court of law, an airstrike on a hospital may amount to a war crime.”

 

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
