U.S. Embassy in Kabul says American killed in Afghan guest house attack

KABUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that one American was killed in an attack on Wednesday on a popular guest house in the capital, Kabul.

The attack that started late Wednesday night was now over and Afghan police were expected to brief reporters on casualties, which have remained unclear throughout a five-hour standoff between police and the gunmen.

At least 16 people were rescued from the Park Plaza guest house, an army commander said, but dozens more were feared trapped inside.