FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Embassy in Kabul says American killed in Afghan guest house attack
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Embassy in Kabul says American killed in Afghan guest house attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan has confirmed that one American was killed in an attack on Wednesday on a popular guest house in the capital, Kabul.

The attack that started late Wednesday night was now over and Afghan police were expected to brief reporters on casualties, which have remained unclear throughout a five-hour standoff between police and the gunmen.

At least 16 people were rescued from the Park Plaza guest house, an army commander said, but dozens more were feared trapped inside.

Reporting by Kay Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.