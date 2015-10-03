U.S. military says it conducted air strike 'in vicinity' of Afghan hospital

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. air strike that may have hit a hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, on Saturday targeted Taliban insurgents who were directly firing on U.S. servicemembers, the U.S. military said in a statement.

The air strike was conducted “in the vicinity” of a Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, the statement said, adding that the U.S. military has opened an investigation into the incident, which the aid group says killed at least 19 people.