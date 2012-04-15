FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Haqqani insurgents detained over Afghan VP assassination attempt
April 15, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Haqqani insurgents detained over Afghan VP assassination attempt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Four Haqqani network insurgents were arrested on Sunday over an assassination attempt on Afghan Vice President Karim Khalili, an Afghan intelligence agency spokesman said.

The Haqqani members were detained before Taliban militants staged coordinated, high-profile attacks on government and diplomatic buildings in the capital of Kabul and three other provinces across the country, said Lutfullah Mashal, a spokesman for the National Directorate of Security.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi

