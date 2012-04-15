Haqqani insurgents detained over Afghan VP assassination attempt

KABUL (Reuters) - Four Haqqani network insurgents were arrested on Sunday over an assassination attempt on Afghan Vice President Karim Khalili, an Afghan intelligence agency spokesman said.

The Haqqani members were detained before Taliban militants staged coordinated, high-profile attacks on government and diplomatic buildings in the capital of Kabul and three other provinces across the country, said Lutfullah Mashal, a spokesman for the National Directorate of Security.