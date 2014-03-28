Kabul guesthouse siege is over, one child dead: commander

KABUL (Reuters) - The siege of a Kabul guesthouse used by a U.S.-based aid group ended on Friday after Afghan security forces killed the last Taliban gunman holed up inside, a military commander said.

At least one Afghan child was killed, he added.

“The fight is over. Five attackers are dead,” Qadam Shah Shaheem, commander of 111 Military Corps Kabul, told Reuters.

“One detonated his car loaded with explosives, three others detonated explosives attached to their bodies inside the building, and one was shot by security forces. All four foreigners are alive and safe now.”