FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan Government points to possible Haqqani link in attacks
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2012 / 1:13 PM / 5 years ago

Afghan Government points to possible Haqqani link in attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The Afghan government’s Interior Ministry said on Sunday that initial intelligence on a wave of insurgent attacks across the country pointed to involvement of the militant Haqqani Network.

“It’s too early to say, but the initial findings show the Haqqanis were involved,” Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told Reuters.

Sediqqi said fighting had ended in the eastern provinces of Paktia and Nangarhar, but continued in parts of central Kabul including the upmarket Sher Pur neighborhood and a major supermarket favored by expatriate Westerners.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Editing by Rob Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.