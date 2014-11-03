FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Provincial deputy governor shot dead at south Afghanistan university
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 3, 2014 / 8:23 AM / 3 years ago

Provincial deputy governor shot dead at south Afghanistan university

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The deputy governor of Kandahar province in south Afghanistan has been shot dead at a university in the provincial capital, a spokesman for the governor said on Monday.

Sunday’s shooting was the latest in a string of deadly attacks this year on officials and powerbrokers in Kandahar, once a base for the Islamist Taliban’s leader, Mullah Omar, and where the insurgency has its roots.

Abdul Qadim Patyal, a celebrated writer, was studying Pashto literature and in his final year at Kandahar University when his attacker fired at him through a window, the spokesman said.

“Patyal was transferred to hospital by his bodyguards ... and passed away there,” the spokesman said.

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law from 1996 to 2001, have increased pressure on the government this year as foreign forces withdraw from the country, stepping up attacks on officials and security forces.

Most coalition troops are due to leave Afghanistan by the end of 2014 when the combat mission officially ends, although a small contingent of about 1,800 Americans will remain involved in counter-terrorism.

In March, the governor’s chief of staff was killed in a bombing claimed by the Taliban, while in July, a powerful ally of the president was assassinated at his heavily fortified home in Kandahar.

Reporting by Jessica Donati

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.