Fighting continues in two areas of Afghan capital-police

KABUL (Reuters) - Fighting was continuing in two of three areas in the Afghan capital that were attacked by the Taliban including near the country’s parliament and close to the heavily-guarded diplomatic enclave, the Kabul police chief said.

“They’re still resisting in two areas, one near parliament and the other close to the Kabul Star Hotel,” Kabul Police Chief General Ayoub Salangi told Reuters after loud explosions and gunfire broke out at night near major embassies.