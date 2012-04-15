FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 15, 2012 / 4:47 PM / 5 years ago

Fighting continues in two areas of Afghan capital-police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Fighting was continuing in two of three areas in the Afghan capital that were attacked by the Taliban including near the country’s parliament and close to the heavily-guarded diplomatic enclave, the Kabul police chief said.

“They’re still resisting in two areas, one near parliament and the other close to the Kabul Star Hotel,” Kabul Police Chief General Ayoub Salangi told Reuters after loud explosions and gunfire broke out at night near major embassies.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi

