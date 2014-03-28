FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four trapped inside NGO building under Taliban attack in Kabul
March 28, 2014 / 2:18 PM / 3 years ago

Four trapped inside NGO building under Taliban attack in Kabul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Roots for Peace, a U.S.-based aid group, said that four people were trapped in its guesthouse, which was still under attack by the Taliban in the Afghan capital on Friday.

“I can confirm it was attacked and that there are only four people (inside),” said country manager Hajji Mohammad Sharif Osmani. “The rest of the guys are outside,” he told Reuters by telephone.

Osmani said that most of the group’s staff had been rescued and no one was known to have been killed.

Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Mike Collett-White

