Four trapped inside NGO building under Taliban attack in Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - Roots for Peace, a U.S.-based aid group, said that four people were trapped in its guesthouse, which was still under attack by the Taliban in the Afghan capital on Friday.

“I can confirm it was attacked and that there are only four people (inside),” said country manager Hajji Mohammad Sharif Osmani. “The rest of the guys are outside,” he told Reuters by telephone.

Osmani said that most of the group’s staff had been rescued and no one was known to have been killed.