April 15, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Afghan Taliban says attacks Afghan Presidential Palace compound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban insurgents have attacked the heavily-guarded Palace compound of Afghan President Hamid Karzai, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a second statement on Sunday.

There was no independent verification of the claim.

Large explosions and heavy automatic gunfire continued to rock central Kabul as dusk approached, continuing a nearly five-hour gunbattle in locations across the country and in the diplomatic enclave of the capital.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Rob Taylor

