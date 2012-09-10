U.S. defense chief, Karzai discuss prisoner transfer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta called Afghanistan’s President Hamid Karzai on Monday to discuss obstacles to completing an agreement on a prisoner transfer at the Bagram jail, the Pentagon said.

“The Secretary and President Karzai did have a phone call earlier today and expressed a shared commitment to implement the terms of the memorandum of understanding on detention operations in Afghanistan,” Pentagon spokesman George Little said, describing the call as “cordial.”

Little, without detailing any obstacles to implementing the terms of the agreement, added that the Pentagon was optimistic “that we’re going to reach resolution very quickly.”