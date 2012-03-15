Afghan dies from burns after scare involving U.S. defense chief

KABUL (Reuters) - An Afghan man who emerged ablaze from a stolen pickup truck as a plane carrying U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta was arriving at a base in Afghanistan has died from burns suffered in the incident, a U.S. commander said on Thursday.

U.S. Lieutenant General Curtis Scaparrotti told reporters travelling with Panetta the man apparently attempted to ram his truck into a group of U.S. Marines at the Camp Bastion airfield in southern Helmand province on Wednesday.

Scaparrotti said he doubted the Afghan man -- a contractor who worked as a translator -- had any idea Panetta was arriving at Camp Bastion. Panetta and his delegation were unharmed.