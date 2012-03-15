FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Afghan dies from burns after scare involving U.S. defense chief
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 15, 2012 / 5:43 AM / 6 years ago

Afghan dies from burns after scare involving U.S. defense chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - An Afghan man who emerged ablaze from a stolen pickup truck as a plane carrying U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta was arriving at a base in Afghanistan has died from burns suffered in the incident, a U.S. commander said on Thursday.

U.S. Lieutenant General Curtis Scaparrotti told reporters travelling with Panetta the man apparently attempted to ram his truck into a group of U.S. Marines at the Camp Bastion airfield in southern Helmand province on Wednesday.

Scaparrotti said he doubted the Afghan man -- a contractor who worked as a translator -- had any idea Panetta was arriving at Camp Bastion. Panetta and his delegation were unharmed.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.