An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the main checkpoint leading to the Interior Ministry, after a suicide bomb blast in Kabul April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Afghan interior ministry building in the center of Kabul on Wednesday, wounding several police officers, the ministry said in a statement.

“A suicide bomber wearing a military uniform ... detonated his explosives at the main gate of the interior ministry,” it said. “As a result a number of policemen were wounded. Details will be announced later.”