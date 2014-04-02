At least four policemen killed in Kabul suicide attack

Afghan policemen keep watch at the main checkpoint leading to the Interior Ministry, after a suicide bomb blast in Kabul April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

KABUL (Reuters) - At least four policemen were killed on Wednesday in a suicide bomb attack outside the Afghan interior ministry in the center of Kabul, a ministry spokesman said.

“Unfortunately four of our policemen were martyred and so far we have no one wounded. It happened outside the main gate... The bomber tried to enter our human resources department,” the spokesman said.

“As soon as the bomber saw some policemen he detonated his explosives. It was impossible for him to enter the facility with the suicide vest.”