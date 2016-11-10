German consulate damaged in Afghan blast: NATO spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Thursday's attack on the German consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif likely involved two car bombs, and resulted in heavy damage to parts of the consulate, a spokesman for NATO forces in the city said.

"There are massive damages to the consulate," the spokesman said, adding that NATO troops were now on site securing the consulate and preparing to evacuate its personnel.

At least one car packed with explosives was rammed into the high outer wall surrounding the consulate, but authorities were investigating if a second car was involved, the spokesman said.

It could not be ruled out that additional explosives were in the area, the spokesman said.

Militants attacked the German consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Thursday, ramming a car packed with explosives into its high outer wall in an assault that media said killed at least two people and wounded scores.

The bombing was claimed by the Taliban in retaliation for NATO air strikes last week near the northern city of Kunduz, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle said.

At least two people were killed and 60 wounded including locals in Thursday's attack, some critically, the Twitter feed of a journalist, Bilal Sarwary, quoted a local doctor as saying.