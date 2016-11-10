FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Germany reports fighting in, outside consulate compound in Afghan city
#World News
November 10, 2016 / 10:41 PM / 10 months ago

Germany reports fighting in, outside consulate compound in Afghan city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German Foreign ministry spokesman reported fighting outside and in the compound of the German consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif late on Thursday after a blast that NATO forces said caused heavy damage to the building.

The spokesman said Afghan security and NATO forces were now on site and Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was receiving continual updates on the situation.

The ministry had convened a crisis task force, the spokesman added.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
