3 months ago
Germany says will not carry out Afghan deportations after blast but policy stays

May 31, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 3 months ago

Germany says will not carry out Afghan deportations after blast but policy stays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will not carry out flights deporting rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan in the next few days, a German official confirmed on Wednesday after an explosion killed at least 80 people in Kabul, but stressed the underlying policy remained.

"The employees (at the embassy in Kabul) have more important things to do than to prepare the organizational measures needed. Therefore there will be no collective deportations to Afghanistan in the next few days," said the official.

"But it is and remains the case that deportations must be carried out according to our laws. This principle applies to Afghanistan, especially for criminals, and we will continue to go down this path," the official added.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers

