5 months ago
Germany condemns 'cowardly' attack on Afghan hospital claimed by IS
#World News
March 8, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 5 months ago

Germany condemns 'cowardly' attack on Afghan hospital claimed by IS

Afghan National Army (ANA) helicopter arrives to bring soldiers on a military hospital during gunfire and blast in Kabul, Afghanistan March 8, 2017.Mohammad Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday condemned as "insidious and cowardly" an attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital, saying the act was further proof of the "brutal inhumanity" of the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

"According to our knowledge, the terror organization IS has claimed responsibility for this attack," a foreign ministry spokesman said in Berlin.

"This is additional evidence of the brutal inhumanity of this terror gang," he added.

Gunmen dressed as medics stormed a hospital in the Afghan capital and battled security forces for hours on Wednesday, killing more than 30 people and wounding dozens.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrea Shalal

