3 months ago
Kabul blast hurts German embassy staff, kills guard: minister
#World News
May 31, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 3 months ago

Kabul blast hurts German embassy staff, kills guard: minister

An Afghan policeman past walked next to a damaged vehicle after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017.Mohammad Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Employees at the German embassy in Kabul were injured in a powerful bomb explosion in the Afghan capital on Wednesday and one Afghan security guard was killed, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Twitter.

"The attack took place very close to the German embassy. It hit civilians and those who are in Afghanistan to work for a better future for the country with the people there. It's especially contemptible that these people were the target," Gabriel said.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin

