Suicide bomb hits army bus in Kabul, at least two dead

An Afghan policeman arrives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up close to an army minibus in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring nine, the Defense Ministry said.

“A suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated his explosives near an army minibus,” ministry spokesman Zahir Azimi said by telephone.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw ambulances taking casualties to hospital, but it was not immediately clear how many had been injured.

The explosion took place in the eastern part of Kabul, capital but was powerful enough to be heard across town.