FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomb hits army bus in Kabul, at least two dead
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Suicide bomb hits army bus in Kabul, at least two dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Afghan policeman arrives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber blew himself up close to an army minibus in the Afghan capital on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring nine, the Defense Ministry said.

“A suicide bomber on a motorcycle detonated his explosives near an army minibus,” ministry spokesman Zahir Azimi said by telephone.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw ambulances taking casualties to hospital, but it was not immediately clear how many had been injured.

The explosion took place in the eastern part of Kabul, capital but was powerful enough to be heard across town.

Reporting by Sayed Hassib Sadat, Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.